Report: Trump considers imposing new sanctions on Russia

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing new sanctions against Russia in the coming days, according to a report on Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal. According to the report, based on sources involved in Trump's thinking, the reason for the decision is his frustration with Moscow's ongoing attacks on Kyiv, and the slow pace of peace talks between the countries.

The report also stated that the new sanctions probably would not include economic restrictions, and now there are discussions on the issue aimed at finding ways to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to concessions in the negotiations.

According to one of the sources cited in the report, one of the possibilities that arose is a 30-day ceasefire, with Ukrainian support, although Moscow has previously rejected such a proposal.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that Trump may choose not to impose new sanctions on Russia, despite the recent events and the fact that only last Sunday he admitted he is "definitely" considering this. "I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia," he wrote on his Truth social media, "but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers."