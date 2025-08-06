Report: Trump plans direct talks with Putin and Zelensky

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to hold a high-stakes in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, according to sources familiar with the matter to The New York. Times.

Following that initial discussion, Trump reportedly intends to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into a three-way summit aimed at advancing a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump shared his plans during a conference call with several European leaders on Wednesday. According to sources, the proposed meetings would involve only the three presidents, Trump, Putin, and Zelensky, without participation from any European counterparts. Despite efforts by European powers to coordinate peace initiatives in recent months, leaders on the call appeared to acknowledge Trump’s approach without public objection.

It remains unclear whether Putin or Zelensky have formally agreed to the meeting format. However, Zelensky participated in the call and later issued a statement saying he had spoken with Trump and emphasized the shared desire to end the war, but stressed the need for what he called "an honest end."

The call included key global figures: the leaders of the United Kingdom and Germany, NATO Secretary General, as well as top U.S. officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The proposed meetings would mark the first time Trump engages directly with both Putin and Zelensky in a diplomatic effort since his return to the center of global political discussions. The timing and setting of the meetings have not yet been finalized.