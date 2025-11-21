Report: U.S. threatens to withhold intel, weapons from Ukraine to force peace deal

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and arms supplies for Ukraine to force it into accepting the framework of a U.S.-brokered peace deal, Reuters reported Friday citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Washington has presented Ukraine with a 28-point plan seen as endorsing some of Russia's key demands, including further territorial concessions, curbing the size of the Ukrainian military as well as foreclosing Ukraine's path to join NATO.

Kyiv, it is understood, is under greater pressure from Washington than during any previous peace discussions, expected to sign a framework of the deal by next Thursday.

A delegation of senior U.S. military officials met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday. The U.S. ambassador in Ukraine and the army public affairs chief travelling with the delegation described the meeting as a success and said Washington sought an "aggressive timeline" for the signature of a document between the U.S. and Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, who held a phone call on Friday with the leaders of allies Britain, Germany and France, appeared careful not to reject the U.S. plan or to offend the Americans.