Russia claimed on Wednesday that the Syrian rebels received help "from the outside," including training and material support in drones. Moscow said it identified traces of Ukrainian involvement, but did not provide evidence for this.

Russia stands "in solidarity with the Syrian leadership," the country's foreign ministry said, and that "armed criminals" are exacerbating the situation in Syria and creating a new wave of refugees. The Kremlin strongly supports the actions of the Syrian leadership in the fight against "terror groups" and argues that "strengthening 'terrorists' in Syria threatens the entire Middle East."

The ministry's statement said that Russia "strongly condemns the attack in Syria led by 'terrorists.'"

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "Among the terrorists there are many foreign fighters, including immigrants from the post-Soviet space, and it is clear that there traces from Ukraine."