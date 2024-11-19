Russia confirms Ukraine attacked territory with US-made missiles

Russia's defense ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine attacked its territory using US-made missiles. Russian air defense systems intercepted five out of six missiles and fragments of an ATACMS type missile fell on a military facility in the Bryansk area. The ministry said there were no casualties or destruction as a result of the attack.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the attack at the G20 summit held in Brazil, saying at a press conference: "The attack signals that Ukraine is seeking escalation. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has already issued his warnings."

He also addressed Germany's refusal to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, saying that "this is a responsible stance."

Regarding the threat of a wider nuclear conflict, Lavrov stressed that "Russia's position is that a nuclear war will not occur. We are convinced that nuclear weapons are a deterrent."

Following this, a report by the Reuters news agency stated that Russia had begun producing mobile shelters capable of protecting against a variety of threats, including shockwaves and radiation produced by nuclear explosions. The shelters defend against conventional weapon shrapnel and explosions, collapsing buildings, hazardous chemicals, and fires. The "KUB-M" shelters provide protection for 48 hours. They have two models: one room for 54 people and a "technical block." Additional modules can be added if necessary, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Earlier today, the Russian president signed a revised nuclear doctrine, effectively stating that any conventional attack on Russia by any nation backed by a nuclear power would be considered a joint attack on its territory, and noting that Russia could respond in the event of a massive aerial attack involving ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, UAVs and other flying vehicles. On Monday, US President Joe Biden approved the first use of long-range missiles supplied by his country to Ukraine for attacks within Russia. The UK and France later also approved their use.

This comes as Ukraine is solidifying its position against Russia after a counter-invasion during the summer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, after US President-Elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, the war with Russia will end sooner.