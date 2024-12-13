Russia launches 'massive' barrage on Ukraine's power grid

Russia hammered Ukrainian energy facilities in a massive aerial attack on Friday that President Volodymyr Zelensky said was one of the largest yet on the ailing grid. The leader cited the assault as evidence of why Kyiv needed more Western support before any peace with Russia.

Russia's 12th major assault on the energy system this year saw 93 missiles and over 200 drones shot at several Ukrainian regions, damaging power facilities and forcing authorities to impose even longer electricity cuts for millions of civilians, the national grid operator said.

With winter temperatures currently around -6 degrees Celsius, the strikes increase pressure on Ukraine at an unpredictable moment with Donald Trump set to return to the White House next month, vowing to end the war quickly.

"This is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's plan for 'peace' – to destroy everything. This is how he wants 'negotiations' – terrorizing millions of people," Zelensky said on X.