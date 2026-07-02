Yet another indiscriminate bombing campaign by Russia against Ukraine. Attack drones struck Ukraine's capital of Kyiv first, followed by air defense fire and a large explosion around 11 p.m., with more blasts following through the night. Ballistic missiles then entered Ukrainian airspace, and a further series of powerful explosions rocked the city just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescuers were responding to a collapse at a nine-story apartment building where people were trapped, while firefighters battled blazes, including on the roof of a hotel. At least 13 have been killed so far with dozens more wounded.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said children were among a "significant number" of casualties, adding that "the enemy is once again deliberately targeting residential areas and killing civilians." An ambulance station was also damaged, leaving at least one person critically injured.

Zelensky cut short a visit to Ireland after intelligence indicated the attack was imminent, urging Ukrainians to be especially careful. "Putin wants to keep fighting," Zelensky said Wednesday, "that is why he must face conditions that make it impossible for him to keep this war going".

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The strike was the first large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine in more than two weeks. Russia's Defense Ministry said it targeted Ukrainian defense and energy infrastructure in response to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian power stations. Those attacks by Ukraine have contributed to a rare concession from President Vladimir Putin that Russia is facing fuel shortages.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike as a grave war crime and called on international partners for urgent action. "Decisions on air defense systems and missiles for Ukraine are needed right now, not later," he wrote on X, also calling for increased sanctions pressure and energy support. Sybiha rejected framing Russian strikes as retaliatory, saying Ukraine has the right under the UN Charter to defend itself and strike military targets in Russia.

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The strike follows weeks of Ukrainian pressure on Putin, including long-range drone attacks on Moscow, disruption of Russian fuel supplies and strikes on Crimea.