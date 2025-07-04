Russia launches over 500 drones at Kyiv following Trump-Putin call

Recommended -

Russia launched nearly 540 drones and 11 missiles toward Ukraine overnight, authorities said early on Friday, wounding at least 23 people, 14 of whom were hospitalized.

Sirens lasted over eight hours in total, leaving railway infrastructure damaged and starting multiple fires throughout the capital city of Kyiv. Ukraine's Air Force shared in a post on Telegram: "The main target of the strikes was the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv!"

This comes after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that ended with disappointment, according to Trump. "I'm very disappointed with the conversation I had today with President Putin, because I don't think he's there, and I'm very disappointed," Trump said. "I'm just saying I don't think he's looking to stop, and that's too bad." Trump told reporters that he "didn't make any progress with him at all."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hopes to speak with Trump about the supply of U.S. weapons, which Trump has said is still ongoing. "We're giving weapons, but we've given so many weapons. But we are giving weapons," he said. "And we're working with them and trying to help them, but we haven't (completely stopped). You know, Biden emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves."