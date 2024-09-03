Russian attack killed 41, wounds hundreds in Poltava, Ukraine

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 wounded as a pair of Russian ballistic missiles hit a military training camp and hospital in the city of Poltava, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

“People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Zelensky said, while ordering “a full and prompt investigation.”

A building used by the Poltava Military Institute of Communications was seriously damaged, he said.