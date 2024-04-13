Russian forces seize village in Donetsk - report

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its forces had successfully seized control of the village of Pervomaiske in Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a significant tactical advancement on the front line in the ongoing conflict.

While Russia has claimed it has fully taken village, it has not been confirmed yet.

Simultaneously, a Russia-installed official in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region reported that shelling by Ukraine's military had resulted in the deaths of 10 people, including three children, in the town of Tokmak.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the top Moscow-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region, revealed that 18 individuals had sustained injuries during the shelling on Friday night.

Furthermore, Balitsky noted the significant destruction in the town, stating, "Two people are reported missing. Debris removal and search continues," through the Telegram messaging app.

