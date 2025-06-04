Some 1.5 million casualties reported in Ukraine war despite gaps in data

Nearly half a million Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded in the war with Russia, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, adding that the Russian army has lost about a million soldiers due to fatalities or injuries.

Official sources noted that it is difficult to estimate Russian data, assessing that Moscow is downplaying the casualties. In addition, Ukraine tends not to disclose official data related to its losses. These data come from a research published last night by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The research relied on data from American and British government assessments, among others. The data show that Russia is slowly advancing in the territory of Ukraine, noting that the pace of progress is slower than that of the French and British forces in World War I, notorious for trench warfare with little progress on the ground over the four years of conflict.

Since January 2024, Russia has captured less than 1 percent of Ukraine's territory, even as it continues to advance in the field. In total, Russian forces now occupy up to some 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, taking into account its aggression dating back to 2014, when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The center estimated that the number of Russian soldiers killed is about a quarter of a million, and that between 60,000 to 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.