'STOPPING THE "BLOODBATH"': Trump says will discuss Ukraine with Putin Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will speak by phone Monday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1923756256545607916 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Trump said in a social media post that the subject will be “STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH.”

The leader said he also then plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of NATO.

“HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

Earlier Saturday a Russian drone hit a bus evacuating civilians from a front-line area in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, killing nine people, hours after Moscow and Kyiv had held their first direct peace talks in years that failed to yield a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy slammed the attack as “deliberate killing of civilians,” adding that “Russians could scarcely not realize what kind of vehicle they were hitting.”