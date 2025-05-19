Trump holds 'frank' talks with Putin on Ukraine talks

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone in what was described as a "very informative" and "frank" conversation on the Ukraine talks on Monday.

Putin said he thanked Trump for his support of the direct negotiations, while Trump took to his Truth social media to say that the talks "went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War."

Putin said that Trump and he were aligned on wishing an end to the war.

Without going into detail, Trump said that "The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later. Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic 'bloodbath' is over, and I agree. There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth."