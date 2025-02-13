Trump & Putin agree to meet, work out end to Ukraine war 'immediately'

US President Donald Trump spoke on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the pair discussing Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, energy matters, artificial intelligence, and other topics. Trump said that their respective teams would immediately begin negotiations on Ukraine.

During the conversation, Putin agreed with Trump that a long-term arrangement in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiation and expressed support for the president's statement.

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations," Trump wrote on his Truth social media platform. "We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now."

Trump later posted that he also spoke with Zelensky for about the same amount of time. "He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE."for an hour and a half. Trump: "Like Putin, he also wants to make peace... It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!"