In a shocking moment that shook the international scene on Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing them of being responsible for the current conflict with Russia.

In a press conference where he was asked about the talks his delegation are having with Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Trump launched a tirade admonishing Ukraine. Kyiv "should've never started" the conflict, he stated, suggesting Zelensky "could have made a deal."

Zelensky condemned Trump for his comments, as well as for helping Russia come out of global isolation in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine. He said Trump "lives in disinformation bubble."

Trump's comments apparently betrayed gross ignorance, as Russia initiated the invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, before expanding into the rest of Ukraine on February 2022. Trump also called for new elections in Ukraine, citing a 4 percent approval rate for Zelensky, despite the figure contradicted by recent polls showing 57 percent support.

He also overestimated the amount of US military aid given to Ukraine, claiming that $300 billion had been sent instead of around $60 billion.

The meeting in Riyadh was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials, while Russia sent Sergei Lavrov. Ukraine was not invited to these discussions, despite the insistence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump's comments provoked strong reactions from Europe. An emergency meeting is scheduled on Wednesday in Paris, bringing together many countries including France, Germany, and Baltic countries. The European Union is preparing a new aid program worth six billion euros for Kyiv.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, however, interpreted what Trump said to be aimed at pushing Europe into action, and should not be taken literally.

"Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war," Johnson said. "You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor."

"Trump’s statements are not intended to be historically accurate but to shock Europeans into action," he added.

According to an assessment by Western intelligence services revealed by NBC News, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in a peace agreement and instead seeks to control all of Ukraine. This analysis strongly contrasts with recent statements by Trump, claiming that "Putin wants peace."

Although Trump announced a possible meeting with Putin by the end of the month, the Kremlin tempered these expectations, indicating that such a summit could indeed take place but would require more preparation.