Trump to discuss Ukraine peace deal at August 15 meeting with Putin in Alaska

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week in Alaska to discuss ending the Ukraine war, Trump said on Friday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded to the news by saying "President Trump announced preparations for his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far away from this war, which is raging on our land, against our people, and which anyway can't be ended without us, without Ukraine."

Addressing reporters at the White House earlier on Friday, Trump suggested an agreement would involve some exchange of land.

"There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both," Trump said.

It is understood the deal would lock in Moscow's occupation of territories seized during its military invasion.

Under the putative deal, according to Bloomberg, Russia would halt its offensive in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions along current battle lines.

Trump had threatened to impose new sanctions and tariffs against Moscow and countries that buy its exports unless the Russian leader agreed to end the 3-1/2 year conflict, the deadliest in Europe since WWII.