Trump-Zelensky hold 'very detailed discussion' on strengthening Ukraine's air defense

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Ukraine's air defenses with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Kyiv said, describing the conversation about Ukraine's ability to "defend the sky" as "very detailed." This comes after the Pentagon paused a weapons shipment to Ukraine earlier this week.

"We had a very detailed discussion on joint production," Zelensky said in his nightly address. "We need it, America needs it." According to Axios, citing anonymous sources, the call was roughly 40 minutes. Sources briefed on the call described it to Reuters as "very good."

This comes after a conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. President described as "disappointing." Shortly after, Russia launched an attack of over 500 drones toward Kyiv, an attack that Zelensky called "deliberately massive and cynical."