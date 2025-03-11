Ukraine launches massive UAV attack on Russia, 337 allegedly intercepted

Hours before the ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia kicked off on Tuesday, Moscow claimed "Ukraine carried out its biggest UAV attacks ever."

The Russian defense ministry said the attack was launched by Ukraine overnight, with 337 Ukrainian aircraft intercepted by air defense systems. The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, described it as "the most massive drone attack on Moscow.

Among the unmanned aircraft detected and intercepted were 91 over the Moscow region, 126 over the Kursk region, 38 over the Bryansk region, 25 over the Belgorod region, 22 over the Ryazan region, 10 over the Kaluga region, eight over the Lipetsk region, eight over the Oryol region, six over the Voronezh region, and three over the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The attack took place while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting Moscow – not the first time that a visit by a high-level foreign delegation has been accompanied by an attack by Ukrainian drones.

As a result of the attack, one person was killed and three were injured in Moscow. In addition, a building in the city was damaged by shrapnel. Furthermore, the railway in the area was damaged and operations were halted at the Domodedovo station, near the cty's airport. Flights were intermittently stopped, with ten of them en route to Moscow landing at an alternate airport in Samara, three landing in Perm, and five more in Saratov.

The Russians swiftly retaliated with their own missile attack on Ukraine, including, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, one Iskander ballistic missile and 79 intercepted UAVs. Ukraine lost contact with another 35 UAVs. On the Ukrainian side, damages were recorded in the provinces of Donetsk, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.