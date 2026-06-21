Ukraine strikes Russian logistics, oil targets in Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed an attack on Russian-controlled Crimea, which struck maritime and military logistics facilities and an oil depot on both sides of the Kerch Strait. They also struck four S-400 radar stations and two Pantsir air defense systems. Fires were reported at a fuel terminal owned by Crimean company TES in Kerch and at the Kavkaz port.

In a post on X, Zelensky credited the precision strikes to personnel from the Security Service of Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Forces, Defense Intelligence, and Special Operations Forces, which conducted operations roughly 190 miles from the front line. Zelensky pledged continued pressure, noting that "Russia understands only strength, and our long-range strength is certainly working for peace."

The Kerch Strait, a 22-mile waterway linking the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, serves as a key logistics corridor between Russian-occupied Crimea and mainland Russia. The infrastructure targeted handles fuel transit, port logistics, and critical supplies supporting Moscow's war effort across the peninsula.

The strikes' impact extended immediately into civilian supply chains. Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov announced Sunday that fuel stations across Crimea halted all sales to individuals and businesses and will only be supplied to government agencies, ensuring the peninsula's functioning and security. The shutdown followed weeks of fuel shortages caused by prior Ukrainian strikes, which prompted authorities to introduce fuel vouchers and purchase limits for civilian residents.

The overnight operation reflects Ukraine's intensifying "middle strike" campaign using medium and long-range drones to target Russian military and energy infrastructure at operational depth behind front lines. The campaign aims to disrupt Russian logistics and fuel supplies supporting its war effort. In recent months, Crimea has been a primary focus, as Kyiv attempts to isolate it from mainland Russia through strikes on supply chains.

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The strikes come amid Ukrainian warnings of an impending large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian territory. On Saturday, Zelensky warned residents to heed air raid warnings as Russian forces prepared for what he called a massive assault. Strikes in different regions have killed at least six people in recent days, with attacks on Zaporizhzhia killing five and damaging multiple residential buildings.