On Sunday, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region overnight, killing one person and injuring another in a nearby village. A fire broke out at the Slavyansk oil refinery, a private plant with a capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day that supplies fuel for domestic use and export.

The governor of the Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, also reported drone attacks, with temporary movement restrictions placed on some road routes to the Russian capital.

The attack follows a separate Ukrainian long-range strike overnight on a major Russian military-industrial facility in Volgograd. Ukrainian-made Flamingo FP-5 missiles struck the Titan-Barrikady plant, which manufactures launchers for Russia's Yars and Topol-M strategic missile systems, as well as the Iskander-M ballistic missile system.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed Ukrainian "high-speed aerial targets" struck the city overnight, damaging production facilities in the Krasnooktyabrsky District, where Titan-Barrikady is located. Ten people were injured, he said. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 175 Ukrainian drones across 10 regions and occupied Crimea, but made no mention of the missile strike.

Ukraine's General Staff also reported overnight strikes on a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Feodosia and the Petropavlovsk car ferry near Kerch in occupied Crimea.

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"Every Russian defense facility that serves the war against Ukraine is a just target for our long-range sanctions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote. "The reach of Ukraine's long-range sanctions continues to expand. It is precisely our pressure, day after day, that lays the groundwork for a dignified peace in the end."

The strikes came on Ukraine's Constitution Day, marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the country's Fundamental Law on June 28, 1996.