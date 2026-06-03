Ukraine strikes St. Petersburg hours before Putin's economic forum

Ukraine struck an oil terminal and naval base in St. Petersburg early Wednesday, hours before the start of Russia's flagship international economic conference, in what amounted to a direct embarrassment for President Vladimir Putin on the global stage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strikes, saying his forces hit the oil terminal, located roughly 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, along with a central naval base near the city and a weapons production plant in the Tambov region, some 600 kilometers from the front line. "Ukraine's long-term sanctions program is working as it should, to bring peace closer," he said. A drone attack earlier in the day also caused temporary disruptions to flights at a nearby airport.

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The timing was pointed. St. Petersburg, Putin's hometown and the host of what is sometimes called the "Russian Davos," was preparing to open its annual economic forum, at which Putin was scheduled to address attendees. In a notable diplomatic development, a US official delegation is attending the forum this year for the first time since 2017 or 2018, led by Rodney Mims Cook, chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, according to the Kremlin.

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The strikes came roughly 24 hours after a large-scale Russian assault on multiple Ukrainian cities. Russia launched missiles and drones that struck residential buildings across the country, causing a partial collapse of a nine-story building. In Kyiv, at least four people were killed and around 30 wounded, with thousands forced into the subway system for shelter. Kharkiv reported ten injuries, while Dnipro suffered the heaviest toll, at least nine killed and sixteen wounded in strikes on residential and industrial areas.