Ukrainian army captured 100 Russian POWs in Kursk advance - report

Russia, which has not faced such a substantial invasion since World War II, faced 117 missiles and drones fired in the assault on the Kursk border region

Ukrainian servicemen sit inside their APC after returning from Russian Kursk region, near Russian-Ukrainian border, Sumy region, Ukraine
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Syrsky told President Volodymyr zelensky that "a hundred prisoners of war" had been captured since Kiev launched a counter-invasion of Russia last week, Sky News reported Wednesday.

Syrsky added that his forces are "launching a major attack on Russian airfields."

Zelensky hailed Ukrainian forces continuing to advance in the Kursk border area, pushing about a mile in different directions since the beginning of the day.

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Screenshot from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, showing soldiers sitting in a military truck as a column of the Russian Armed Forces move to build up forces conducting active combat operations with Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of RussiaRussian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed support for Ukraine's "right to self-defense," while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the maneuver as "defensive."

Ukraine said it has fired 117 missiles and drones towards Russia, mainly in the areas of Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, and Nizhny Novgorod.

Unconfirmed reports said some Ukrainian rockets hit Russian air bases. Russia's National Guard said it was increasing security at the Kursk nuclear power station, which is only 35 km (22 miles) from the fighting.

The invasion of Russia began on August 6, when Ukrainian forces broke through in the northwestern direction of the border town of Sudzha in the Kursk region, along the border. According to reports, the Ukrainian forces have taken over a number of settlements and villages in the region. Pro-Russian telegram channels reported that the Ukrainian forces control the Sudzha gas measuring station - a key border facility for transporting Russian gas to Europe. This is the largest invasion into Russia since World War II.

