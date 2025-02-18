US hails productive Rubio-Lavrov meeting in Riyadh on ending Ukraine war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, following on a conversation held last week between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio was joined by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Ambassador Steve Witkoff, implementing Trump's foreign policy to try stopping the Ukraine war.

Rubio and Lavror agreed to consult with one another regularly by forming a mechanism that normalizes the diplomatic missions in this regard. Teams will be appointed to work on how to end Ukraine war in a manner that "is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides," according to a State Department statement.

Russia's foreign ministry, meanwhile, dug in its heels on several points. It rejected NATO membership for Ukraine in any scenario, stating that "a simple refusal to accept Ukraine into NATO is not enough for Russia."

Russia also demanded that NATO "disavor the Bucharest promises of 2008," referring to a summit held in Romania's capital that had alliance agree that Georgia and Ukraine "will become members of NATO."

The meeting in Riyadh resulted in a possible path forward, although there were no breakthroughs in the two sides. Notably missing were both Ukraine and the European Union, with their role in the process remaining unclear.