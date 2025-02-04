US to continue Ukraine military assistance – for rare earth resources

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he is willing to continue military assistance to Ukraine as it resists Russia's invasion, but wants to secure rare earth and minerals for the help.

"We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earth and other things," Trump told reporters. "I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it."

Kyiv welcomes such a deal, as "part of the Victory Plan that [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky presented to President Trump in the fall." The plan would give "strategic partners" of Ukraine to have access to uranium, titatium, lithium, and other resources.

"We must ensure the security of Ukraine and these resources so that Russia does not simply seize them physically," the Ukrainian government said.