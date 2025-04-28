Vladimir Putin declares 3-day ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine that will last from May 8 to 11, with the Kremlin saying that Russia "will respond if Ukraine breaks the ceasefire."

Moscow added that it was open to talks with Kyiv over ending the war.

This comes after North Korea confirmed on Sunday that it had deployed soldiers to Russia, claiming its forces "made a significant contribution to the liberation of the Russian territory occupied by Ukraine."

Russia acknowledged North Korea's role, saying the country is "confident that the relations will continue to develop dynamically in all areas. Russia will always honor North Korean soldiers who gave their lives. Putin expresses personal gratitude to Kim Jong Un for the role of North Korean soldiers in removing Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region."