Zelensky says US redirected 20,000 anti-drone missiles meant for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the US had diverted tens of thousands of anti-drone missiles to American troops in the Middle East, speaking Sunday to ABC News.

The 20,000 missiles were originally intended for Ukraine’s defense against Shahed-type drones, which Zelensky said his forces have a “big problem” with – “we will find all the tools to destroy them,” he said.

“We counted on this project,” Zelensky added, even though “it was not expensive, but it’s a special technology.”

The plan to receive the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System missiles dated back to the Biden administration, while US media reported last week that US President Donald Trump had redirected the missiles as American forces face threats in the Middle East.

The Wall Street Journal said that US Congress was informed by the Pentagon, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called it an “urgent issue” to redirect the shipment.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks have continued to pound Ukraine, both by drones and missiles. Trump has halted arms shipments to Ukraine until Zelensky agreed to sit down for ceasefire talks, although these have faltered. New military aid packages, however, have not been approved.

Zelensky has urged Western allies to increase domestic weapons production and send more air defense systems.