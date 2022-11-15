World Cup Memories: 1998, a 'childhood dream'

England takes on Tunisia, on the exact day of my English test; a stratagem is required

Not yet 18 years old and already at the heart of the biggest football competition in the world.

May 1998. While in full preparation for my Bachelor's degree, I receive a phone call from the main security organization in Marseille, France.

"Matthias, we are pleased to announce that you have been selected to be part of our team of volunteer stewards for the matches that will take place at the Stade Vélodrome during the World Cup," a young man from the said security company tells me.

I - a supporter of Marseille, having already roared from the stands of the Vélodrome - am eager and ready to attend these prestigious events. But the fun doesn't stop there. Since the organizers know that I am bilingual in French and English, I am selected to usher the supporters into the VIP and presidential seats.

The stratagem

The matches follow one another, as do my Bachelor's exams. I manage to juggle the two activities up until June 15, 1998. England faces Tunisia on the exact day of my English test. How to finish the exam as quickly as possible without missing a minute of the match?

I prepared a stratagem without telling my parents - my mother, a French and English teacher, and a British father. A bad grade would not be tolerated... So, I decided to complete the first part of the test in one hour, without first making sure I would get the average. I had indeed received a mediocre mark of 10/20. And I went to the Velodrome Stadium as quickly as possible.

On the spot, scenes of civil war between supporters of both sides. General brawls, throwing of beers from one sidewalk to the other, and interventions of the police force. A match of His Majesty's players could not deliberately be missed. Especially since the teammates of Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes won 2-0. The dream continues to come true for the pre-adult I am.

My childhood stars

June 23, 1998. The great Brazilians Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Bebeto played the last match of the group stage against Norway and a certain Tore André Flo. That day, I was placed in the presidential gallery. In front of the elevator, I see the biggest stars of my childhood parading.

I have the responsibility to guide them. I'm on cloud nine. Until they called me to come and seat a certain Pelé. The king! The man with more than 1,000 goals. In front of me!

Words fail me, which makes him smile. The evening is spoiled by a defeat of the Brazilians 2 goals to 1. I cannot describe the emotion of each meeting.

AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File Soccer stars Argentina's Diego Maradona (L), Pele of Brazil (C), and France's Michel Platini pose shaking hands at Nancy stadium, eastern France, on May 23, 1998.

But every international football match is a party. The atmosphere produced by Argentinian supporters reminds me of the Marseille fans. I am therefore not out of place, especially since I am surrounded only by "giants" standing well over six feet, in orange colors from head to toe.

The highlight of the match: A nasty header from the small Argentinian midfielder, Ortega.

More than just 120 minutes

One of the most beautiful and intense meetings would take place on July 7. I have finished my Bachelor's exams and I am attending the semi-final of the soccer World Cup. Brazil versus the Netherlands.

How not to enjoy each touch of the ball, each song of a supporter. To be able to be a few feet away from the greatest players of the moment is perfect bliss. On one side, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Dunga. On the other, Seedorf, Bergkamp, Kluivert.

A show that will last more than 120 minutes. After which Brazil qualifies by beating the Netherlands on penalties. The same Brazil that five days later fails in the final against France.

This 1998 Football World Cup remains for me a childhood dream come true.