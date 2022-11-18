Qatar 2022 Group E Preview: Japan poised to upset as Germany and Spain transition into new eras on the pitch

The Samauri Blue will look to press their way into the knockout stages against transitioning Euro powerhouses

Google Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Schedule (All times in Israel Standard Time)

Germany

After falling in the group stage in Russia to the so called 'champions curse,' Germany will hope to user in a new generation of talent with a deep run in Qatar. The Germans last four years cycle can be described as inconsistent. Despite a dominant showing in World Cup qualifying, which saw them win nine out of their ten matches, the Germans were pretty unimpressive at the Euros.

This new group of young Germans has allowed Joachim Löw, returning manager and 2014 World Cup Champion, to change his country's style of play. Löw's side have slowly transitioned over the last eight years from a hard-nosed beat down German style of the last few decades to a more high volume, high pace attacking side. The problem for Germany, though, is that it is pretty debatable if they have the correct quality personal to be offensive minded. With Timo Werner ruled out, expect Kai Havertz to start up top, something most Chelsea fans will tell you is not ideal. With no solid striker at the nine, the boatload of offensive production will land on the feet of wingers Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590674080507871232 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Unfortunately for the the side formally known as Die Mannschaft, it is hard to see Havertz and co covering for their lackluster defense. With Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck as the expected starting center-back pairing, it's understandable to see German fans' concerns about the backline. If Antoine Rudiger can slot into the starting eleven after coming back from an injury, it definitely makes Germany's defense instantly better.

The one key bright spot for the Germans will be in midfield, which is stacked with the mechanical types you'd expect from a German National Team. With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Guduogan and young phenom Jamal Musiala commanding the middle of the park, it will be difficult for side to wrestle control of midfield away from the four time World Champions.

Add in the fact that Manuel Neuer is definitely capable of stealing a match or two, Germany will fancy themselves to progress into the later rounds of the tournament.

Spain

Another side that has recently won a World Cup (2010) and is transitioning to a younger generation, La Roja arrive at the World Cup with the hopes that the kids are ready for the big stage.

Gavi and blossoming superstar Pedri will anchor Spain at the eight position, with wingers such as Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati overlapping with speed to help the two creative midfielders. The question though is who will be in the middle to tap home all this youthful creativity. Manager Luis Enrique is expected to start Alvaro Morata, which, you know, isn't the most encouraging sign for a team that would like to make some noise in Qatar. Dani Olmo could be an alternative, but has not played consistent minutes in the Bundesliga this season.

AP Photo/Joan Monfort Barcelona's Pedri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Enrique will also have to decide on who to start in the back. The old guard is still there, with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, and Dani Carvajal available for selection. Enrique will also have the younger options in Eric Garcia and Pau Torres, but if you've seen Garcia play for Barcelona this season, you might wonder how much of a blend they end up going with.

The truth is that it is difficult to figure out what this Spain side is at this point. Enrique could opt to mix the youth and older generation, which could see a clash of two styles and a lack of progress on the pitch. On the other hand, Enrique could just play the kids. Playing the kids could pay off massive dividends, or it could blow up right in his face, but to say anyones knows which one is more likely would be a lie.

Japan

The Samurai Blue's stock has seemingly risen quickest of any team heading into Qatar over the last few months, and many pundits see Japan as a team that can cause chaos in the group and qualify into the knockout rounds. It seemingly took a few solid performances in friendly matches against non-Asian opposition for people to take them seriously.

If Germany and Spain are trying to figure out who they are o the pitch, Japan know exactly who they are and how they want to play when they take the field. The Asian side will press teams all match long, all over the pitch. Playing out of a 4-2-3-1 formation, Japan can cause a lot of fits for both Germany and Spain, two sides who like to play with the ball starting at the goalkeeper's feet. Japan seemingly play a football version of dance music genre hard-style, giving every single ounce of their energy into the match at every second.

Once the Samurai Blue take possession, it is common to see them go straight at the opposition, both the ball carrier himself and the attackers off the ball as well. It is as close to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool heavy metal football style once can find on the international level.

Speaking of Liverpool, Takumi Minamino has seemingly saved all the goals he has not scored in club football for the national team, scoring ten goals in World Cup qualifying. But the real rising starlet in Japan's side would be Daichi Kamada, who announced his arrival with an incredible Europe League campaign with Frankfurt last year and has continued his top level play in both the Bundesliga and Champions League this season.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588131375835537409 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Like Germany and Spain, Japan do not have a clear number nine center forward goal scorer, and will likely rely on a collection of goals from the wings and midfield to make up the numbers. Japan will also have to hope that their aging defense can hold up against the younger forwards in the group, while the midfield will be crucial if they want to exploit team's through the counter.

But if there was ever a time for Japan to upset two World Cup Champions and make a play for the knockout stages, it would definitely be this group and this tournament.

Costa Rica

Los Ticos will go as far as Keylo Navas and their defense can take them. In reality, it feels more along the lines that they'll survive as long as their defense allows them to.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593317790777331715 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Costa Rica seemingly looked like they were going to miss the World Cup altogether after a disastrous beginning to qualification, only to win four straight matches (including a victory against the United States at home) to send them to the intercontinental playoff against New Zealand, where they booked their ticket to Qatar.

The Ticos will hope that national legend Keylor Navas can steal them a point or two, but Costa Rica's main problem in qualifying has not changed since they punched their ticket to the finals: age. With over half of the squad are over thirty, this World Cup is seemingly a send off tournament for what can be described as Costa Rica's golden generation.

Still, fans of the Central American nation will hope that youngsters such as Anthony Contreras and Daniel Chacón, mixed in with some vintage Joel Campbell heroics and Navas goalkeeping can keep them competitive in the group when match day three comes around.