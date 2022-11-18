Beer sales banned around Qatar World Cup stadiums

No reason given for the stunning U-turn

FIFA announced Friday that beer will not be sold to fans around any of the eight World Cup stadiums following "discussions" with hosts Qatar.

It gave no reason for the stunning U-turn on beer sales just two days from the start of the tournament, the first ever to be hosted by a Middle Eastern nation.

A FIFA statement said alcohol would only be sold in fan zones, "removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

World Cup sponsor Budweiser was to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game.

Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums.

The move brought new criticism of Qatar, already under pressure over its rights record.

Qatar, an energy-rich Gulf Arab country, follows an ultraconservative form of Islam. However, alcohol sales have been permitted in hotel bars for years.