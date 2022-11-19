Qatar 2022 Group G Preview: Serbia and Switzerland in fight to finish behind Brazil

While Brazil should finish comfortably in first, Switzerland and Serbia will have to fight it out for second

Google Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G Schedule (All times in Israel Standard Time)

Brazil

Twenty years. It has now been twenty years since the five time World Cup champions won their fifth star in Japan. What would be mundane in other countries is now equaling the longest drought without a title in Brazil's stories history. But if there was ever a squad to try and end that drought, this one might be it.

The Brazilian squad is by far the deepest in the tournament (sorry France), and some of the highest performing players in the world right now, such as Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Juventus' Bremer, might not break into the starting eleven in Qatar. The amount of attacking talent that Brazil has brought with them is hard to fathom. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, and Raphinha are expected to start for Tite, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the former Corinthians manager rotate Antony, Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli in to the attack. While depth in attack was a serious problem for Brazil in Russia, it has become their greatest strength just four years later.

It also would not be surprising to see Neymar play as the third midfielder instead of in the front three in attack. After the Copa America loss to Argentina, which saw Neymar have the most touches on the pitch but have little to no impact in the final third, Tite began testing out Neymar as more of an attacking midfielder, who can drop into midfield to build up play but also allow him his space to roam across the pitch in more of an attack where needed role.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1015373574826127360 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Alongside Neymar will be the powerhouse Manchester United midfielder Casemiro as well as West Ham's Lucas Paqueta. The question for Tite will be how to utilize his midfield against strong and more attacking teams, and whether he will shift Neymar to the front three and bring in a Fred or Fabinho when he needs to be more defensive.

Let's make no mistake about it, this is Brazil's tournament to lose. The Selecao's lost to Argentina at home in the Copa America allowed Tite to fine tune his style, bringing a sweet mix of Brazil's 'Jogo Bonito' and the more defensive minded European style Tite himself like to deploy. Despite at aging center back pairing and less than ideal fullbacks, Brazil should have no problems in the group stage and are the favorite to life the trophy on December 18th.

The real question will be when the adversity hits. Since their win in 2002, Brazil have failed to reach the final again, losing in the quarterfinal three times and the 7-1 semifinal match against Germany at home. Brazil's kryptonite seems to be European sides, where Brazil have struggled to play well once down a goal in a knockout round match. Which is to say that will have to change for them to add a sixth star to their shirt, right? Or maybe the can just outscore their opposition. They certainly have the firepower to do so, because in Brazil anything but winning the whole thing will be just another disappointment.

Serbia

Serbia enter the tournament with something most of the European powerhouses seem to be struggling to find: strikers. The Serbs, who will be looking for revenge against a Switzerland side that beat them to second place four years ago, will be able to boast a powerhouse striking partnership with Aleksandar Mitrović is and Dusan Vlahović.

Manager Dragan Stojković has played a 3-5-2 system with Mitrović and Vlahović to allow both to be on the pitch at the same time, which has worked pretty well for Serbia. The two strikers scored twelve goals in qualifying and five in their latest round of Nations League, which is to say they should be a threat to score both from open play but also especially from set plays and corner kicks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584205511641399296 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Behind the dynamic striker due will be Ajax's Dusan Tadić, who continues to be a bright spot in the Amsterdam side despite their terrible campaign, and possibly Filip Kostić, who would allow Tadić to move more to the wing and be a sort of service center for balls into the box. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will anchor the base of the midfield and allow the Tadić and Kostić to play more of an attacking midfield role, though it would not be a surprise to see Stojković play a second defensive midfielder against Brazil and possibly Switzerland.

The time has come for Serbia to show if it can do its job. While impressive in qualifying, where the finished first in their group (which included Portugal), the Serbs will have to prove on the biggest stage that they can qualify for their first ever World Cup knockout match. They have the defensive sturdiness to do it. They have the midfield balance to control it. And they surely have the attacking firepower needed to fire them through. Now, they just have to prove it in the pitch.

Switzerland

If Serbia are about brute force and control to score, Switzerland are sort of the opposite of that. Without the true number nine(s) that their opposition has, Switzerland will once again relay on the pace and creativity of Breel Embolo and Xherdan Shaqiri to ignite the offense in the final third.

Hot on the scene is also Noah Okafor, who can play any of the front three positions and has the speed to ensure it doesn't matter who matches up with him when he's going full speed. Granit Xhaka's incredible revival reversal at Arsenal will be the perfect compliment to Shaqiri's creativity in the middle of the park. Xhaka will be the pivotal man for the Swiss, who will relay on the pace and creativity on the counter to try and clip points off of Brazil and Serbia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593514351012421632 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Swiss' combination of pace, midfield stability, and World Cup experience should definitely test Brazil and Serbia in the group. We shouldn't forget that they opened the last World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Brazil in Russia. It does seem as if second place in the group (behind Brazil) will be decided on the outcome of Switzerland and Serbia's group match.

Cameroon

It has been a weird World Cup cycle for The Indomitable Lions.

After blitzing through their group at the Africa Cup of Nations, which they hosted, Cameroon failed flat in the semifinal to Egypt, losing on penalties after one of the most boring 0-0 matches you'd never want to watch. In World Cup qualifying, they easily advanced in their group, winning five of six, only losing away to the Ivory Coast. Unfortunately, since the Egypt match in AFCON, things have not gone to plan for Cameroon.

It took a 124th minute goal by Karl Toko Ekambi in the second leg against Algeria to send them to Qatar, and The Indomitable Lions have looked unorganized and uncharacteristically slow in friendlies losses against Uzbekistan and South Korea. Vincent Aboubakar, Erik Choupo-Moting, and Frank Anguissa will be key for the African side, with Choupo-Moting spearheading an attack that will need to be able to keep up with Serbia and Switzerland for them to have a chance to make it out of the group.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1593695538935115777 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Unfortunately for Cameroon, it might be the tactics that derail their hopes of knockout stage qualification. Their style of holding possession but allowing teams to use the flanks does not match up well against the draw in their groups, where the likes of Vinicius Jr, Dusan Tadic, and Noah Okafor will be waiting to exploit those channels. If the Lions can't addict accordingly, it might be a short trip to Qatar. Which would be a shame, considering Confederation President and Lions legend Samuel Eto'o predicted they would make the World Cup Final.