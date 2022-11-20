Qatar opens World Cup with glitzy ceremony, and Morgan Freeman

Opening ceremony marks the beginning of a month of global sports celebration

After much anticipation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup opened Sunday in Doha, Qatar. The first match was between the host country and Ecuador, and fans poured into the stadium to experience the thrills of the game. But before the athletes began, Al Bayt Stadium lit up for the opening ceremony.

Here are some of the best moments:

i24NEWS Correspondent Jonathan Regev reports live from Doha!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1594380860513468420 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Fireworks kick off the opening ceremony in Qatar

Miguel MEDINA / AFP A photo shows a fireworks display during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ecuador fans cheer for their team - facing off against host country Qatar

Glyn KIRK / AFP Ecuador supporters cheer ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Dancers spin and twirl as the excitement grows

Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.

Mascot La'eeb gives his own performance

MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP The Qatar 2022 mascot La'eeb performs during the opening ceremony ahead.

South Korean superstar Jung Kook performs

KARIM JAAFAR / AFP South Korean singer Jung Kook (L) performs during the opening ceremony.

U.S. actor Morgan Freeman with Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah