Qatar opens World Cup with glitzy ceremony, and Morgan Freeman
Opening ceremony marks the beginning of a month of global sports celebration
After much anticipation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup opened Sunday in Doha, Qatar. The first match was between the host country and Ecuador, and fans poured into the stadium to experience the thrills of the game. But before the athletes began, Al Bayt Stadium lit up for the opening ceremony.
Here are some of the best moments:
i24NEWS Correspondent Jonathan Regev reports live from Doha!
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Fireworks kick off the opening ceremony in Qatar
Ecuador fans cheer for their team - facing off against host country Qatar
Dancers spin and twirl as the excitement grows
Mascot La'eeb gives his own performance
South Korean superstar Jung Kook performs
U.S. actor Morgan Freeman with Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah