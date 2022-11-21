FIFA forces 7 European teams to drop OneLove armbands

Players were threatened with yellow cards for supporting LGBTQ+ rights

Soccer associations of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark said in a joint statement on Monday that they would not wear rainbow OneLove armbands promoting inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights during the World Cup in Qatar.

Their decision came after FIFA confirmed that players would be sanctioned with yellow cards for wearing the armband. The current World Cup which kicked off on Sunday, is the first one to be held in an Arab country where homosexuality is illegal.

"You don't want the captain to start the match with a yellow card. That is why it is with a heavy heart that we as a UEFA working group ... and as a team had to decide to abandon our plan," the Dutch football association KNVB said in a statement.

According to their statement, FIFA specified their stance just hours before the start of the opening match between the Netherlands and Senegal. Captain of the Dutch team, Virgil van Dijk, has previously said he intended to wear the armband as well as England’s captain Harry Kane.

Under FIFA rules, team outfits must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images. It also regulates that during FIFA Final Competitions, the team captain "must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA."

The teams were willing to pay fines which is usually the punishment for breaking kit regulations. However, FIFA threatened sporting sanctions.

"As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games," the statement said.

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways."