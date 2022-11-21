Analysis: The World Cup - a lesson for aspiring sportswashers

Here's why Qatar's sportswashing has backfired, and a lesson for other countries

Qatar’s national team became the first-ever host nation at the World Cup to lose their opening match, completely outclassed by Ecuador 2-0 in an underwhelming performance. This confirms what we already knew, that a tiny nation of just over 300,000 citizens can’t buy their way to soccer success at the international level, even after naturalizing many non-citizens of foreign descent.

But this World Cup has proven that there are also other limits to what money can buy. We’ve seen our share of sportswashing, namely the use of a major athletic event to bolster a country’s image - despite a poor human rights record - over the years. Two well-known examples are the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany and the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, two years after a brutal military junta. While today’s sporting events are being increasingly politicized, the boycott of the Beijing winter Olympics approaches what was seen in the early 80’s summer Olympics of Moscow and Los Angeles. This comes along with Russia being banned from the World Cup. However, the bigger problem for Qatar is the direct connection between its hosting of the World Cup and its abuses.

While the exact number of foreign construction workers who died is uncertain - with the often cited numbers of 6,500 and 15,000 considered unreliable - the inhuman conditions of many migrant workers, not just in Qatar but elsewhere in the Gulf, have been well documented and undeniable. Additionally, the Qatari government’s lack of transparency on this issue is further evidenced by the several thousand people who died, usually from the extreme desert heat, building the very stadiums that are now packed with fans - not to mention all the other supporting infrastructure.

The other big problem for Qatar is the widespread corruption in FIFA, which undoubtedly played a role in selecting such a small country as a host and disrupting the entire soccer season by moving the World Cup to November. What was already well known has now been further exposed with the popular Netflix documentary “FIFA Uncovered,” which shows just how flawed soccer’s world governing body has become.

These are some reasons why Qatar received so much backlash compared to Russia, another authoritarian country, four years ago. This is because the Kremlin’s shortcomings were not perceived as directly related to the World Cup, which was deemed a great success and a massive PR coup for President Vladimir Putin (which he has since squandered by invading Ukraine).

On the other hand, China lost the hosting rights to a series of lucrative tournaments on the women’s professional tennis circuit when the governing body (the WTA) took a stand on the disappearance of one of its players, Peng Shuai, after she accused a top Chinese official of sexual harassment. Beforehand, China routinely locking up thousands of dissenters yearly did not pose such a problem.

The lesson here for would-be-sportswashers is to keep their abuses as far away from their events as possible, or everything can backfire quickly.