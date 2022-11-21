World Cup Day 2: England thrashes Iran, 6-2

On Monday, six nations faced off in three matches in a bid to begin group play with three points

The 2022 World Cup opened on Sunday with Ecuador defeating Qatar, marking the first occurrence of a host country losing in the opening round. On Monday, six teams faced off in three matches for their chance to begin group play with three points, starting with a contentious match between England and Iran.

England - Iran

Fireworks on the field and bravery in the stands.

England opened their World Cup campaign with a statement victory over Iran, with five different goal scorers picking apart the opposition in a 6-2 victory over the Persian nation. The Three Lions did not take long to get going, rushing out to a 3-0 first half lead.

It was the kids who committed the early damage for England, with Jude Bellingham scoring both his first England and FIFA World Cup goal to open the scoring. Bukyao Saka continued his sensational form from his season with Arsenal, scoring a brace, while Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and Jack Grealish all getting on the scoresheet as well.

Iran did manage two consolation goals, one to make it 4-1 and the other in the dying embers to cement the 6-2 scoreline. Despite the defeat, Iranian fans should still have hope, as Mehdi Taremi and the attacking force should give the U.S. and Wales all they can handle.

The moment of the match might be what happened prematch, though. Amid the ongoing nation-wide protests back home, the Iranian players did not sing their country's national anthem, and the Iranian fans in attendance could be heard booing the anthem as well. That should send quite a message to the Islamic Republic's regime on the world's biggest sporting stage.

i24NEWS / Joey Leizerowitz The results of the England - Iran World Cup game in Qatar, November 21, 2022.

Up next: Netherlands vs. Senegal

