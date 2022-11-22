Group C will be one to watch in Qatar, as Argentina has work to do to climb out of the basement

The third day of the World Cup in Qatar started with a shocker as Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina led by Lionel Messi in their opener on Tuesday afternoon, prevailing by a score of 2-1.

Saudi Arabia announced that Wednesday will be a national holiday as fans across the Gulf state celebrated their seismic win in Group C. The public holiday will be for all state employees “and the private sector, and male and female students in all educational stages,” the Saudi government said.

i24NEWS Argentina loses to Saudi Arabia 1-2

Mexico and Poland also drew 0-0 at Stadium 974 in their first group match at the World Cup. The Mexican side seemed closer to scoring in the first half, with Ernesto Vega getting closest to goal with a header.

Poland's chance to establish a lead came in the 54th minute when VAR awarded the Poles a penalty for a foul on Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski. The striker's chance for his first-ever World Cup goal was denied by a sensational stop from Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

After Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia earlier in the day, both Poland and Mexico will be disappointed to have dropped points. Group C will be one to watch in Qatar, as Argentina has work to do to climb out of the basement, and Saudi Arabia's strong performance indicates qualification from the group is wide open.

i24NEWS Mexico and Poland ended the match with a 0-0 draw

Tunisia also held Denmark to a goalless draw in their World Cup opener, kicking off their Group D campaign with a strong performance. Tunisia has never reached the World Cup knockouts in five previous attempts.

Despite the lack of goals at Education City Stadium, the match was as exciting as a 0-0 draw could be.

Denmark, one of the dark horses to make a deep run in the knockout stages, struggled to pass through the Tunisian press, suffering multiple turnovers and allowing the African side to have counter-attacking chances at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danes improved in the second frame, with clear-cut opportunities from Denmark's Christian Eriksen and Andreas Cornelius being wasted. Denmark also seemed to have a potential penalty towards the end of the match, but the referee decided against a potential penalty for handball to the Danish side.

i24NEWS Tunisia leaves Denmark goalless with a 0-0 draw

The last match of the day between France and Australia ended with a 4-1 win by the French squad.

Australia scored early and started promisingly to raise hopes of an upset, but the final hour was all France. Adrien Rabito and Mbappe both scored France's first and last goals respectively, while Giroud bagged a couple to bring him to the level with Thierry Henry on the French team's all-time scorer’s list.