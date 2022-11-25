Iran team sing national anthem at World Cup as govt supporters confront protesters

Shouting matches erupt between different groups of supporters

Iran's team appeared to sing the national anthem before Friday's World Cup match against Wales, after having opted not to do so in their tournament opener in Qatar.

The Iranian players had stood impassively during their anthem before their 6-2 defeat to England on Monday in an apparent gesture of solidarity with anti-regime protesters in the Islamic Republic.

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the stadium between fans screaming “Women, Life, Freedom” and others shouting back “The Islamic Republic.”

Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country’s protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Some Iranian fans were in tears during the singing of the anthem.

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi denied on Thursday that his team had come "under pressure" from their government to sing the anthem at the World Cup.

"I don't like to talk about political issues, but we are not under any pressure," Taremi said on the eve of the Wales game.

Iran is shaken by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on September 16.