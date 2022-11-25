English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Qatar World Cup: Iran snatches dramatic victory at the death against Wales

i24NEWS

1 min read
Iran fan holds a flag during the World Cup group B soccer match against Wales in Al Rayyan , Qatar, November 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Francisco SecoIran fan holds a flag during the World Cup group B soccer match against Wales in Al Rayyan , Qatar, November 25, 2022.

Welsh goalkeeper Hennessey sent off in dramatic match

Iran struck twice in the dying moments of added time to earn a stunning 2-0 win over 10-man Wales in their Group B clash at the World Cup on Friday.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored to give Iran a famous win, which moved them into second place in the group behind England, who face the USA later in the day.

More to follow

This article received 0 comments