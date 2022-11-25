Host nation Qatar eliminated from World Cup

Qatar is the first team to be eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.

Cody Gakpo, the gangly PSV Eindhoven forward who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, put the Netherlands in front with a superb strike in the sixth minute at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Yet, with a large and vociferous support behind them, Ecuador fought back with such ferocity that the Dutch were rattled, and they deserved the equalizer when it came through Enner Valencia four minutes after half-time.

It was Ecuador captain Valencia's third goal of the World Cup already after his brace in his country's opening win over Qatar.

And one consequence of this result is that the host nation, already beaten twice, are the first team to be eliminated from their own World Cup. They cannot qualify, no matter what happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

The Arab country was the first host country to lose their opening match of the World Cup earlier this week, with the final score against Ecuador being 2-0 in a moment of unwanted history for the country. Then, on Friday, Qatar went down 3-1 to Senegal.

Qatar spent $200 billion on a remarkable, albeit controversial, construction project to host the World Cup after the tiny Gulf state won the right to host the tournament in 2010.