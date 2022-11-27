Israeli reporters get frosty welcome at desert World Cup

Some Israeli journalists have found themselves shunned, with prospective interviewees turning their backs

The 2022 soccer World Cup is a celebration of humanity and sports, where officially, politics takes a backseat. Unless, of course, you're an Israeli journalist in Qatar.

Then locals and other fans make it clear that, in the words of one, “You are not welcome here. This is Qatar, this is our country. You are not welcome here.” This fan, from Saudi Arabia, added for good measure that “There is only Palestine. There is no Israel."

It’s not just face-to-face abuse. Some Israeli journalists have found themselves shunned, with prospective interviewees turning their backs, or rushing away when they find out the journalist is Israeli. And not just fans from countries with whom Israel is still at war, but from those states with whom Israel has signed normalization deals.

Raz Shechnik of the Yediot Aharanot daily was abandoned by a group of Moroccans, once they figured out where he came from. Shechnik was forced to call after them a reminder that “Hey, new friends, we have peace.”

Sometimes, anti-Israel fans simply resort to disrupting the broadcast, shouting “Palestine! Palestine!" as the reporter does his piece to camera, or sneaking up behind the reporter with a high Palestinian flag.

Nonetheless, Israeli journalists sent to Qatar all say that the general atmosphere is mostly pleasant, and they're treated well, especially by authorities. But some often felt safer saying they are from other countries.

Moaz Vardi, of Israel’s Kan broadcaster, said he was from Germany. Yediot’s Shechnik resorted to saying he was from Ecuador. And former Israeli football icon Eli Ohana, admitted he was from Israel but then seeing the driver’s reaction, said he was only joking and actually hailed from Portugal. The driver replied that had Ohana actually been from Israel, he would have stopped the vehicle, and driven back.

Others are avoiding the unpleasantness by simply reporting in Arabic rather than in Hebrew. But on some occasions, everybody seems to get along just fine.

It was i24NEWS’ own Jonathan Regev who had an encouraging moment with an Iranian fan, giving hope for the future.

“We're ok,” the fan said. “We're all human beings. I don't care about such politics. To me, all the nations are friends. It is the regimes who are against each other. I'm okay with you, you are okay with me."