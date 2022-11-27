World Cup highlights: Morocco beats Belgium

Morocco - Belgium

Morocco have caused the latest shock in Qatar following their 2-0 victory over European powerhouse Belgium.

i24NEWS Morocco defeats Belgium 2-0 at the World Cup in Qatar, November 27, 2022.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was solely responsible for their opening match win against Canada, was at fault for Morocco's opener. Abdelhamid Sabiri's in-swinging free kick with 17 minutes left in the match beat the Real Madrid goalkeeper at his near post, sending Morocco fans at Al Thumama Stadium into delirium.

Hakim Ziyech sealed the victory for the North Africans with a powerful strike in the second minute of added time in the second half, giving Morocco hope of qualifying out of the group if they can get a result in their third match against Canada.

Roberto Martinez's side on the other hand have lots of questions to answer following yet another shocking display. Despite the 1-0 opening match victory over Canada, the Red Devils have been vastly outplayed in both matches and are lucky to still be in contention for qualification.

Eden Hazard and substitute Dries Mertens registered Belgium's only half-chances at goal, while Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was once against ineffective in midfield.

The result means Morocco currently sit in first place of Group F, with Croatia and Canada to kickoff later today.