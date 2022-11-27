World Cup highlights: Morocco beats Belgium
Catch up on all of Sunday's action from the World Cup in Qatar with i24NEWS
Costa Rica delivers a surprise win over Japan, while Morocco tops Belgium, replacing it at the top of Group F
Morocco - Belgium
Morocco have caused the latest shock in Qatar following their 2-0 victory over European powerhouse Belgium.
Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was solely responsible for their opening match win against Canada, was at fault for Morocco's opener. Abdelhamid Sabiri's in-swinging free kick with 17 minutes left in the match beat the Real Madrid goalkeeper at his near post, sending Morocco fans at Al Thumama Stadium into delirium.
Hakim Ziyech sealed the victory for the North Africans with a powerful strike in the second minute of added time in the second half, giving Morocco hope of qualifying out of the group if they can get a result in their third match against Canada.
Roberto Martinez's side on the other hand have lots of questions to answer following yet another shocking display. Despite the 1-0 opening match victory over Canada, the Red Devils have been vastly outplayed in both matches and are lucky to still be in contention for qualification.
Eden Hazard and substitute Dries Mertens registered Belgium's only half-chances at goal, while Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was once against ineffective in midfield.
The result means Morocco currently sit in first place of Group F, with Croatia and Canada to kickoff later today.
Japan - Costa Rica
Costa Rica shocked Japan on Sunday afternoon and delivered a 1-0 victory in Qatar. If there was ever a match that fitted the popular soccer term 'smash and grab,' it would definitely be the Tico's victory.
Keysher Fuller's late goal capped off a surprisingly good defensive performance for Costa Rica, a slight upgrade over their 7-0 smacking from Spain in their group opener.
Despite defeating Germany in their Group E opener and the chance to practically secure their spot in the knockout stages, Japan manager decided to rotate his squad, making five changes in the starting lineup. The changes did not payoff, with the Samauri Blue looking lethargic and uninspiring against a side they should have controlled.
Costa Rica's match winner came in the 81st minute, remarkably opening the scoring from their only shot on target in the entire match.
The Tico's win, coupled with Japan's victory in their opening match, means that Spain can virtually qualify for the Round of 16 with a victory over Germany today. If that happens, second place in the Group will come down to the third and final group matches for both Costa Rica and Japan.