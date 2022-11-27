Riots break out in Brussels after Morocco’s World Cup win

Metro stations were closed and streets blocked to limit the spread of the violence

Police used water cannons and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the center of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco's 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.

Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles. Even before the end of the match, "dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety," Brussels police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman said some fans were armed with sticks and a journalist "was injured in the face by fireworks."

Around a hundred police officers were mobilized while residents were warned to avoid certain areas of the city center. Metro stations were closed and streets blocked to limit the spread of the violence.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I therefore advise against fans coming to the city center. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order," tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

"I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers," he added.

Morocco’s win over Belgium earlier today caused shock at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Abdelhamid Sabiri scored the team’s first goal with 17 minutes left in the match, while Hakim Ziyech sealed the victory with a powerful strike during added time in the second half. The victory placed Morocco at the top of Group F, with Croatia and Canada to play later tonight.