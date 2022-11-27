Analysis: Israelis not welcome in Qatar - what did they expect?

'Did peace suddenly descend upon the Middle East simply because the World Cup is underway?'

One of the biggest stories in Israeli media this weekend was the unpleasant encounters of Israeli journalists with Arab fans at the World Cup in Qatar. Having spent four days in Doha and living through a similar experience myself I can say that it is clearly far from pleasant and yet, the headline in one of the Israeli outlets, "World Cup of Hatred," is completely exaggerated.

Most of the encounters of Israelis, fans or journalists, with Arab fans end with those fans walking away. Some give a dirty look, others add a dirty comment. Usually, this is where it ends. Not much different from meeting Palestinians, Saudis, or Tunisians anywhere else in the world.

At the London 2012 Olympics I had an incident with a Palestinian woman who was a volunteer at the games. The fact that she had some role in the games makes that incident far worse than anything we hear is happening in Qatar, but it didn't make those games the Olympics of hatred, and this World Cup has nothing to do with hatred towards Israel.

I don't know why there was any expectation that meetings with the Arab fans in Qatar would be different. Did peace suddenly descend upon the Middle East simply because the World Cup is underway? The answer is obviously no.

Israel is still, unfortunately, a hated entity for many in the Arab world despite the very happy developments seen in recent years with the Abraham Accords. Put an Israeli journalist in a main street in Cairo, Amman, or Khartoum, all of them in countries which have peace agreements with Israel, and the reception will probably be far worse than it is in Doha.

I am especially surprised by those who thought there would be a different response from the Saudi fans. The ties between Jerusalem and Riyadh may be a well-known secret but only on the government level as both states see a common enemy in Tehran. None of that is trickling down to the Saudi people.

As far as they are concerned Israel is still an occupying power. Don't expect any change in the stance of the Saudi people until the Palestinian issue is resolved.

Finally, I am hearing a few complaints about Qatar. Frankly, I don't understand why. Qatar promised to allow Israeli citizens in and treat them just like every other passport holder. They are living up to that promise.

Thousands of Israelis are coming to watch the games in a country seen on paper as an enemy state. Qatar also allowed for a temporary Israeli diplomatic mission to open and approved direct flights from Tel Aviv to Doha for the duration of the World Cup.

I had no incidents while showing my Israeli passport, and it happened various times. It's the same story for anyone else coming to Qatar with an Israeli passport, tourist or journalist.

The authorities did not and could not promise there will be no incidents with Arab fans, you can not expect them to educate everyone crossing their borders. For those incidents to stop, the Arab Israeli conflict needs to end. It seems as if even soccer is not powerful enough to make that happen.