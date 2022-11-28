It is not recommended to speak Hebrew in public or to display any Israeli or Hebrew symbols

Israel’s Headquarters for Combating Terrorism on Sunday advised Israelis not to come to Qatar for the World Cup due to possible security threats.

Although no travel ban has been issued, Israelis are not recommended to fly to the Gulf state that doesn’t have official relations with Jerusalem. Following daily situation assessments based on accounts of Israelis who experienced hostility from the locals and Arab fans from other countries, Qatar was given a level 3 warning, which is one level below enemy countries like Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Those Israeli fans who have already arrived in Qatar, which has approved direct flights from Tel Aviv to Doha for the duration of the World Cup, are advised to keep a low profile and not identify themselves as Israelis. It is not recommended to speak Hebrew in public or to display any Israeli or Hebrew symbols to avoid possible confrontations.

Israeli media, including i24NEWS correspondents, have previously reported unpleasant encounters with Arab fans in Qatar. However, the hostile behavior didn’t result in any serious incidents involving Israeli citizens.