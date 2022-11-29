Man rushes field with 'Save Ukraine' and 'Respect for Iranian women' written on his shirt

A pitch invader interrupted the game between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday, displaying the messages “Save Ukraine” and “Respect for Iranian women” on his shirt, as well as carrying a rainbow flag.

Security chased the man down less than 10 minutes into the second half as the scoreboard read 0-0. They escorted him off the field, but not before the delay in gameplay brought several issues to the fore.

Doha has been criticized for LGBT rights and the treatment of workers that built the infrastructure for the World Cup.

Singling out Iran comes after its players refused to sing the national anthem before their 2-0 upset against Wales, shifting focus back to protests rocking the country since the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in the custody of Iran’s modesty police.

The players’ families have reportedly been threatened by the regime if they refuse to show their cooperation.

Although the World Cup highlights issues around the world, the riveting and surprising games played in Qatar have shifted the focus back to soccer for many:

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal handed Uruguay its first loss after the South American country tied South Korea last week, with two goals in the final minutes by Bruno Fernandes.

The game went scoreless until Portugal’s midfielder got the better of Uruguay’s defense.

Fernandes said he originally believed star player Cristiano Ronaldo hit the first ball into the goal, but Ronaldo did not touch the ball last.

The result, along with Portugal’s 3-2 win against Ghana last Thursday, elevated the team to the next round of 16 teams.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Star Brazil player Neymar did not play after an injury from Brazil’s 2-0 victory against Serbia last Thursday, boosting Swiss hopes for an upset victory against one of the favored teams in the tournament.

Brazil’s coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as Tite, lauded Switzerland for having “the best defense,” yet his team was still able to come out ahead.

Brazil’s Carlos Henrique Casimiro shot the ball in at the end of the second half, breaking a deadlock and dashing Switzerland’s hopes.

The win means that Brazil has also entered the next round of 16.

South Korea vs. Ghana

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus both scored goals for Ghana in the first half of the game, keeping pressure on South Korea from the beginning of the exciting match.

The goals were answered by South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung in the second half, who scored two.

Less than 10 minutes after Cho made his second goal with a header, however, Kudus managed to break through defenses and put Ghana ahead.

The result gives Ghana a much-needed win after losing to Portugal in its opening game.

South Korea are left with a loss and a tie.

Cameroon vs. Serbia

Monday’s highest-scoring game ended in a tie, as neither Cameroon nor Serbia managed to score another goal in the final minutes.

A goal in the 29th minute by Cameroon’s Jean-Charles Castelletto put the African country ahead in the first half, but a goal each by Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put the team ahead before the end of the half.

Serbian fans rejoiced as Aleksandar Mitrovic hit another ball in at minute 53, but goals by Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting dashed Serbia’s hopes for a victory after losing to Brazil 2-0.

Cameroon also lost in its opener after Switzerland defeated them 1-0.