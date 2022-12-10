made headlines when he was detained at the Qatar World Cup for wearing a rainbow shirt

One of America's leading soccer reporters, who made headlines when he was detained at the Qatar World Cup for wearing a rainbow shirt, died Friday while covering the quarter finals in Doha, according to his wife and the US Soccer federation.

Grant Wahl, 48, helped build soccer's popularity in the United States through decades of reporting at Sports Illustrated, then with CBS Sports.

In a highly publicized incident last month, Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to the United States’ World Cup opener against Wales and wrote that security refused him entry and told him to remove the shirt. Gay and lesbian sex is criminalized in Qatar, a conservative Muslim emirate.

According to NPR, Wahl collapsed in the press tribune as Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match was winding down. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene before taking him away on a stretcher. The Wall Street Journal said Wahl apparently suffered a heart attack.

"Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us," US Soccer said in a statement.

It said the "entire US Soccer family is heartbroken."

Wahl's wife Celine Gounder, a renowned epidemiologist and expert on infectious diseases, tweeted: "I'm in complete shock."