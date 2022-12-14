The first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals will face the current champions - France

Morocco’s Cinderella story in the Qatar World Cup has reached its moment of truth, with the "Atlas Lions" preparing to take on France, in Wednesday's second semi-final game.

And Moroccans have been flocking to Qatar to witness this showdown, which features the current world champions against the first African and Arab team to ever reach this stage.

"It's a huge thing, it's history, we've never witnessed anything like this before, it's amazing. Everyone is excited about it, everyone is cheering for us, it's very overwhelming,” said Morocco fan Malak Alami.

Another Moroccan fan, Othman Obada, noted that he hasn’t been able to sleep for the anticipation.

“Why not write our name in history?” he asked.

For days now, hundreds of fans already in Qatar have been lining up to score one of the 5,000 free tickets given out by the Moroccan soccer federation. But it’s not just feel-good sporting vibes that's driving support for Morocco.

After winning a penalty shootout against fancied cross-straits neighbor Spain in the round of 16, and then beating Portugal in the quarterfinal, by a solitary goal to nil, Morocco is now set to meet its former colonial power, which controlled the North African nation as a protectorate for more than 40 years in the first half of the 20th century.

And for millions of people from the Middle East, Africa and the broader decolonized world, the Moroccan team is fighting a symbolic war.

"It's not only about Morocco actually but about all the Arab countries actually," noted Najuwa Zemmour, another Morocco fan.

The last meeting between Morocco and France was a friendly match in 2007 in Paris. It ended in a 2-2 draw. This time, Moroccan fans are hoping for more.