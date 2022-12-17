FIFA turns down Zelensky's request to share message during World Cup final

Infantino says FIFA stopped some 'political statements' in Qatar because it has to 'take care of everyone'

FIFA rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to share a message of peace during Sunday's World Cup final match between France and Argentina.

Zelensky’s office asked soccer’s international governing body to share a video with fans before Sunday’s game between Argentina and France but was rebuffed, according to CNN.

At a news conference Friday, Infantino said FIFA had stopped some “political statements” in Qatar because it has to “take care of everyone.”

The body has come under heavy fire after rights groups said thousands of foreign migrant workers died on construction projects across Qatar over the past decade and demanded that football's world governing body FIFA and the government launch a special compensation fund.

While the Ukrainian military is tenaciously against Russian invaders, Zelensky has waged an information war on the capitals of the Western world, having addressed Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, US lawmakers, the Grammy Awards, the Cannes Film Festival and the G20 summit.

Live by video link from the besieged capital of Kyiv, wearing a green t-shirt and sporting several days of stubble, he typically signs off with a clenched fist salute.