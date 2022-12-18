LIVEBLOG: Argentina faces France in World Cup final

Argentina fans to dominate stadium

After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday, with the eagerly anticipated final kicking off at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT).

Argentina supporters will dominate in the stadium, with at least 40,000 estimated to be in Doha.

Their passionate presence has been one of the features of this unusual World Cup, played for the first time outside of its traditional slot in the middle of year.