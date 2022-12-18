LIVEBLOG: Argentina faces France in World Cup final
Both France and Argentina have won the World Cup twice already
Argentina prepares to face defending champions France in the World Cup final this evening. Lionel Messi is seeking to crown his record-breaking career by winning football's greatest prize for the first time, during this his farewell tournament.
Excitement brewing
Argentina starting lineup
Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; Di María, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez.
France starting lineup
Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - O.Dembélé, Mbappé, Giroud.
Argentina fans to dominate stadium
After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday, with the eagerly anticipated final kicking off at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT).
Argentina supporters will dominate in the stadium, with at least 40,000 estimated to be in Doha.
Their passionate presence has been one of the features of this unusual World Cup, played for the first time outside of its traditional slot in the middle of year.
Argentina and France hope for third World Cup trophy
France is looking to become the first team to repeat as champs since Brazil in 1962; while Argentina seeks to relive its historic victory with Diego Maradona 36 years ago.
Argentina held out to beat Croatia 3-0 to advance to the World Cup final, while France took down giant-killing Morocco, the first African team ever to reach the last four of a World Cup.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .