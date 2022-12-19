The World Cup is always an historic moment, and Qatar 2022 was no exception. Here are some of the most iconic moments that this year's tournament provided

Argentina’s upset against Saudi Arabia

Argentina arrived as second level favorites (after Brazil and France) for this World Cup and the South American team shared Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. On paper, Saudi Arabia was an easy win and Argentina started the game by a penalty kick scored by Lionel Messi. But in the beginning of the second half the Saudis shocked the Argentinean defense with two goals in 10 minutes and the Middle Eastern team won 2-1 and surprised the world.

Khaled DESOUKI / AFP Saudi Arabia's midfielder Salem Al-Dawsari (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022.

Brazil's early defeat in quarter finals

Brazil, five-times world champions, the nation with the most trophies in soccer history. Pele 's homeland. The Brazilian’s were the main favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar. Although they weren’t able to show their ‘jogo bonito’ in the first round, they easily reached the quarterfinals with no major complications.

Their rivals in the quarters were Croatia. The match went to extra time even after Neymar scored a world class goal, with the Croatians tying the match and forcing it to a penalty shootout. Under pressure the Croatian goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic rose to the occasion, helping Croatia to reach the semi-finals again.

Adrian DENNIS / AFP Brazil's forward Neymar (R) is consoled by fellow forward Raphinha, after their team lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match between Croatia and Brazil at in Al-Rayyan.

Germany, too soon to say bye (again)

Germany began a 16-year process back in 1998 to win the world cup with a plan, even adapted their national soccer league to that plan so the players could easily switch to the national team. They crowned that process in Brazil’s 2014 World Cup and won the trophy for the fourth time. In Qatar 2022, the Germans lost against Japan, tied against Spain and won against Costa Rica. That wasn’t enough and just like in Russia 2018, they went back to Germany without making it to the knockout stage.

Ina Fassbender / AFP German players stand on the pitch at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany in Al Khor.

Morocco’s historic World Cup

While it didn’t surprise the world that Morocco made it through the first round, the power of their Cinderella’s story certainly did. The tale that lit a flame in hearts across the Middle East and Africa, was sparked by Moroccan goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, who saved three penalties in a shootout to dispatch Spain. An instant hero, his actions put Morocco through to the quarters, and made the world recognize his nation as contenders to win the competition.

JACK GUEZ / AFP Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou deflects a penalty kick from Spain's midfielder Sergio Busquets during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain in Al-Rayyan.

Ronaldo crying after losing in quarter finals

Cristianos Ronaldo is without doubt one of the best athletes in sporting history. It is likely that many people were looking forward to seeing him in the World Cup final. But at the quarter finals, the Moroccan team ended that hope and Portugal was kicked out of the World Cup, together with Ronaldo’s dream to win the trophy for his nation for the first time ever.

NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field after losing to Morocco 1-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal in Doha.

Qatar: First host nation to lose an opening game

The entire discussion about Qatar hosting the World Cup sort of ended when the initial kick off happened in the inaugural game on November 20 between Ecuador and Qatar. The South American team beat the home side 2-0, granting Qatar the dubious honor of becoming the first host nation to lose its opening game in history.

Despite that, Qatari fans were happy to see their team participating for the first time in a World Cup.

MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP Qatar supporters cheer ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor.

Pitch invader supporting human rights

During a first round game between Uruguay and Portugal a man with a rainbow flag invaded the pitch and went viral. Mario Ferri was also wearing a t-shirt sporting a slogan in support of Iranian women. This is not the first time Ferri invades a pitch, actually on many websites he is called a "serial pitch invader." When did he invade a pitch before? During the World Cup in Brazil 2014 in a game between Belgium and the U.S. and also in a game between Netherlands and Italy back in 2009.

After he was arrested in Qatar, he was released and banned from further games in the World Cup.

Odd ANDERSEN / AFP Mario Ferri, who calls himself "The Falcon," wearing a t-shirt reading "Save Ukraine," invades the pitch waving a rainbow-colored Peace flag during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Uruguay in Lusail.

Iranian players not singing the anthem

Fans often say that soccer and politics shouldn’t be mixed. But people weren’t ignoring the situation going on in Iran.

Following many reports on the situation and the relationship between the Iranian soccer federation and Iranian players, when the anthem sounded during their first game against England, Iranian players did not sing. While the team did not comment on what was behind this move, and went on to sing in subsequent matches, it was widely seen as a show of support for their people struggling back in their home country.

Fadel Senna / AFP Iran's midfielder Ahmad Noorollahi, Iran's midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Iran's forward Mehdi Taremi listens to the national anthem ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran in Doha.

Messi reacting after provocations

Argentina and Netherlands played against each other in the quarter finals. During the press conferences ahead of their game, the Dutch spiced things up, claiming that Messi is too old.

The Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal said that Messi “didn’t hit a ball” referring to the semi-finals the two teams played in the 2014 World Cup.

After a tense penalty shootout where Argentina won, during an after match interview, the Argentinean star yelled in Spanish to a Dutch player “What are you looking at, dummy!?,” a moment that became an instant viral video.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina, in Lusail.

Antonee Robinson consoling Ramin Rezaeian

For many fans, the game between Iran and the U.S. was something to watch. Due to the political stress between both countries and the world’s geopolitical scene, fans were looking forward to this game.

Iran needed a win to go through, same as the North Americans. The game ended 1-0 for the United States.

At the end, footage of Antonee Robinson consoling Iran’s player Ramin Rezaeian went viral, showing the world that soccer has nothing to do with geopolitics when a game ends.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598011724535197696

Messi becomes the GOAT (greatest of all time)

After the best final game ever in World Cup history, Argentina won on penalties after leading 2-0 and the game ending 3-3 after extra time. Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick for France and for Argentina Messi (twice) and Di Maria scored.

The game was dramatic, with the South Americans always in the lead, but the French refused to surrender.

Finally, after an iconic performance by the Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, fans can now call Messi the greatest soccer player of all time (GOAT) and end 15 years of discussion on who's better, Cristiano Ronaldo or the Argentinian player. But since Messi is the one lifting the World Cup trophy this milestone ends the discussion and crowns him as the best, at least for Argentinian soccer fans.