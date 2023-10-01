Crossing the Suez: The brigade that did the unthinkable and turned the tide of war

The men of the 421st brigade reflect on the decisive move and the lasting bond that has continued for half a century

The Yom Kippur War is a personal issue for me — even though I was born two-and-a-half years after it ended. My father went through a high point and a low point in that war. The high point was when he led the crossing of the Suez Canal into Egypt as the commander of the first Israeli tank to cross it. It was the move that changed the course of that war, leading the way to victory. The low point came just a day later when he was hit by an Egyptian tank missile, which took away his shoulder and only by a miracle did not take his life.

50 years after the war, I sat down with him and some of the other officers from his brigade to relive the story of the Yom Kippur War, the crossing of the Suez Canal, and the peace with Egypt which came a few years later, in part thanks to what he and his brigade achieved.

Watch the story: